Police investigating a highway shooting

Klamath county, Or.- Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries to his head and face.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 4 p.m. Monday on Highway 66 between Stewart Lennox and Keno.
According to police, someone in an older brown single cab pick-up truck followed the victim onto the highway and fired several shots into their car.
No arrests have been made.
If you know anything about the case you’re asked to call the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.
