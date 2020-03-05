Home
Police investigating incident in Fred Meyer parking lot

Police investigating incident in Fred Meyer parking lot

Crime Local News Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– Police are investigating an incident in the Fred Meyer parking lot in South Medford Wednesday night.

Dispatchers tell NBC5 News the call came in that there was a hit and run. Medford Police says there was an injury but the extent is unknown. It’s unclear how many people were involved.

Investigators shut off portions of the entrance into the parking lot for several hours. Police were seen analyzing a bike left at the scene but are not releasing any more details at this time.

Stay with NBC5 News as we learn more.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »