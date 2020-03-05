Police investigating incident in Fred Meyer parking lot

MEDFORD, Ore.– Police are investigating an incident in the Fred Meyer parking lot in South Medford Wednesday night.
Dispatchers tell NBC5 News the call came in that there was a hit and run. Medford Police says there was an injury but the extent is unknown. It’s unclear how many people were involved.
Investigators shut off portions of the entrance into the parking lot for several hours. Police were seen analyzing a bike left at the scene but are not releasing any more details at this time.
Stay with NBC5 News as we learn more.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.