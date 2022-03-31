Police investigating multiple stabbings near Clackamas Community College

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff March 31, 2022

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KGW) — Police in Oregon City are investigating an apparent confrontation that left two young people suffering from multiple knife wounds near Clackamas Community College on Monday night.

A call came in to Oregon City Police around 7:30 p.m. that evening, reporting an assault with a weapon on a walking path that connects Clackamas Community College with Highway 213.

Officers arrived at the scene to find that “a disturbance had occurred” near the path, involving multiple teenagers and young adults. Two people at the scene were suffering from multiple knife wounds, a 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment and were expected to survive.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Oregon City police said that they are still trying to identify all of the people involved in the confrontation.

Anyone who witnessed the event or has information regarding the parties involved to contact the Oregon City Police Department tip line at (503) 496-1616, reference OCPD Case #22-007166.

