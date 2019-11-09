Police investigating ransom message after missing woman found safe

YREKA, Calif. — “Total relief, excitement, and just happy, real happy,” said Richard Culver, Courtney Culver’s father.
That’s how Richard Culver says he’s feeling after hearing the news his daughter, Courtney, was found safe on Friday afternoon.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Culver was last seen on October 24th at the Mechanic’s Bank in Happy Camp, California.
She was with an ex-boyfriend.
“She went to Eureka on some business for me,” said Culver. “I got a call from her that she made it okay and then she was on her way home and that’s the last I heard from her.”
But Courtney didn’t return when she was supposed to.
Culver’s worst fears were realized when he says got a threatening message on Thursday.
“There’s a team of us that have your daughter and we’re holding her until you pay this ransom that we’re ordering if you don’t pay it or go to the police,” said Culver. “She’s going to be killed.”
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they’re investigating who wrote the threat on social media platform
Whatsapp.
While Culver waits for answers from police, he’s just thankful his daughter is safe.
“Her babies need her home,” he said. “She’s got beautiful one and two year old boys and they are just beautiful and they need their mama.”
Culver’s ex-boyfriend was cited for an outstanding arrest warrant from Siskiyou County and released.
The investigation into who sent the ransom message continues.
