Police investigating series of fires in Medford

Medford, Ore. — Medford police say a series of small fires over the weekend are no coincidence.

Fire crews were called to seven different locations Saturday night, from 5th and Holly to the railroad tracks on W. Clark Street. MPD and Medford Fire-Rescue say the fires appear to be intentionally set. Now, they’re hoping to hear from anyone who may know something.

“Maybe a citizen that witnessed something, heard something,” Lt. Justin Ivens of the Medford Police Department says, “this might be something that someone brags about but little tidbits of information like that can go a long ways in these investigations.”

No one was hurt and damage was minimal. Police say a majority of the fires were able to be put out by the citizens who called them in. If you saw something, or have any information, you’re asked to call police.

