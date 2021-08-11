Police justified in Medford officer-involved shooting, prosecutors say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police officers involved in a fatal shooting have been cleared of wrongdoing.
In the early morning hours of July 7, Medford Police officers were dispatched to the Allergy and Asthma Center on Crater Lake Avenue.
Minutes later, police said they arrived on scene and found evidence of forced entry. More officers arrived to establish a perimeter around the business.
Police said just after 3 a.m., the suspect suddenly came out of the building and “aggressively” approached officers with a knife. He was shot by police and did not survive.
No officers were injured.
The suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Jerry Allen Gunter.
On August 11, a Jackson County Grand Jury decided the use of deadly force was justified under Oregon law.
The entire statement from the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office can be found HERE.