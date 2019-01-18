Police K-9 finds 159 pounds of pot at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) – Two people were arrested at the Nashville International Airport after marijuana was found packed in their suitcases.
K-9 officer “Boston” with the Nashville Metro Police Department is being credited with the bust.
Boston sniffed out 159 pounds of pot packed into four suitcases.
According to Metro police, the drugs flew into the airport from the Oakland, California International Airport and were destined for Jacksonville, Florida.
The two passengers with the drugs, 40-year-old Trung Tieu of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and 56-year-old Tihn Tran of Murphy, Texas were subsequently arrested.