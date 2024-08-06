Police look for missing, endangered Myrtle Creek woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Myrtle Creek Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a 69-year-old woman who it believes is endangered.

Police say Kathleen Wilson left the Myrtle Creek area on Monday morning heading to Chiloquin, where she never arrived.

Kathleen’s vehicle was last seen just before 7 a.m. headed east out of Roseburg on Highway 138.

It is described as a red or maroon 2012 Chevy Cruz with Oregon license plate #747EDB.

According to police, Kathleen has medication that she left behind and she may get confused while driving.

Anyone who has seen Kathleen or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 541-440-4471.

