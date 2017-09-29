Police look for missing Grants Pass man

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police are looking for a missing Grants Pass man who was recently diagnosed with dementia.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said 88-year-old Robert Carton went missing from the Riviera Mobile Park in Grants Pass. He was reportedly on his way to visit family in Washington State.
Deputies said Carton called his wife on September 28 around noon saying he was lost on a freeway and was pulling over to rest. It appears he’s had no contact with family members since.
Carton was described as a 5’7” tall, 140lbs bald white man with blue eyes. Police said he has stitches, a sling on his right arm and a black eye from a recent fall. He may be wearing a dark-colored jacked and blue jeans.
He was last known to be driving a white 1996 Dodge Caravan with Oregon plate UXJ139.
Anyone with information about Carton’s whereabouts should call police immediately.