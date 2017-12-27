Police looking for convicted domestic abuser

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Police say they’re looking for a man who assaulted his girlfriend and later vandalized her home.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old John Martin Phelan served jail time for beating up his girlfriend. He was released on probation on December 11.
In two separate instances following Phelan’s release, police were called out his girlfriend’s home. In the second incident, Phelan was found on the ground intoxicated and injured. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Due to a clerical error, police said they didn’t realize contact with the victim was a violation of Phelan’s probation, so he was cited and released.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office has since issued a warrant for Phelan’s arrest, citing a probation violation.
JCSO said Phelan is known to frequent the White City area. He is described as a 5’11” tall, weighing 220 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about where Phelan could be is asked to call police at 541-776-8927.