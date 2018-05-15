Police looking for attempted murder suspect

Medford, Ore.- Police are on the lookout for an attempted murder suspect.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon. Police say a woman had noticed 33-year-old Chester Iodence riding her bike in the Village Apartment Complex on Royal Avenue in East Medford.
“There was essentially an argument over the bike,” Medford police Lt. Kerry Curtis said.
When she went to confront him police say things took a drastic turn.
“He displayed a knife and was essentially menacing her.” said Lt. Curtis.
When another person tried to intervene Iodence allegedly pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot.
“He fired a couple rounds at the two people were there,” said Lt. Curtis.
No one was injured. However, as Iodence fled the scene police say he attempted to shoot at a driver in passing. The driver then swerved and collided into several parked cards.
Police say Iodence is on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.
They say he will face charges of attempted murder and assault.
