Police looking for California man last known to be in Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help locating a man who was last seen in Lakeview.

According to CHP out of Susanville, William Knight was last heard from on the afternoon of May 30. He was expected to show up in Graeagle, California but has not yet arrived.

Knight was driving an Adventure-style BMW white motorcycle with cargo boxes on either side. California license plate #25R2261.

Police say Knight may have been traveling on dirt roads from Lakeview to Graeagle.

Anyone who has seen him, or know where he might be is asked to contact CHP Susanville at 530-252-1900.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.