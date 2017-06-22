Local police looking for missing woman

Phoenix, Ore. – Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in the Rogue Valley around June 15.
According to Phoenix, Oregon police, friends of 30-year-old Stephanie Gudaitus say she may be in mental distress and using controlled substances.
Gudaitus’ vehicle was found in the Sacramento, California area where she was contacted by police. She told officers she was fine, however she appeared to be under the influence.
Her vehicle was last known to be abandoned at a Sacramento McDonalds parking lot.
Gudaitus is described as 5’5” tall, weighing 125 pounds with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information about Gudaitus’ whereabouts, call the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113 or call dispatch at 541-776-7206.