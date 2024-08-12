Police looking for shooting suspect in Klamath Falls shooting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- The Klamath Falls Police Department is still searching for the suspect in a shooting that happened at Modoc Field in late July.

The Klamath County Major Crime team is asking for any information leading to a suspect identified as 44-year-old Andrew Wyatt Gregory of Klamath Falls.

Gregory’s vehicle was found north of Klamath Falls after reportedly fleeing the scene of the shooting on July 30, leading to one victim being transported to St Charles Medical Center, in critical condition.

Gregory is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

CPT. Rob Reynolds, Klamath Falls Police Department said, “This case still ongoing. (We are) following up on leads on possible location of the suspect, and just requesting the community if they have any information, to come forward to help us get him into custody so we can hold him accountable.”

Any members of the community with additional information regarding this investigation are encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336 and ask for the Lead Detective Whitmer.

You can also use the anonymous tipline at 541-883-5334.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.