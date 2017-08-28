Police looking for wanted man

Jackson County, Ore. – Deputies are looking for a wanted man after a Friday morning incident that left multiple properties damaged.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a trespassing report in the area of Gibbon Road and Truax Road on August 25 at around 10:30 a.m.
According to JSCO, a 1993 tan Ford Ranger sped away from the scene at a high rate of speed, crashing through multiple fences and causing thousands of dollars in damage.
While the vehicle was eventually found, the alleged driver is still on the loose.
Deputies are asking for anyone with information about the whereabouts of Curtis Carr to call police.
Carr has 14 outstanding warrants for his arrest and he’s wanted for questioning in regard to the damaged property.