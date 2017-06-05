Police make multiple arrests in wake of deadly London attack

London, England (NBC News) – British counterterrorism investigators have searched homes and detained “a number” of people in the investigation into a van and knife attack in the heart of London over the weekend that left seven people dead.
Dramatic video shows police confronting three alleged killers, one man trying to survive as officers fire volleys of gunfire at the men who’d left dozens dead and injured and dozens more running for their lives.
Officers killed the attackers within minutes.
“We do believe we know who they are,” said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. “We’ve made a number of arrests.”
Police are searching more homes Monday morning and investigating a claim by ISIS that it was responsible.
The carnage began just before 10:00 Saturday night with terrorists driving their van onto London Bridge.
At 10:08, police got the first call that the van had mounted the sidewalk, ramming into pedestrians.
When it stopped on the south side of the bridge, three men jumped out.
They ran into crowded borough market, stabbing people–some multiple times.
They targeted drinkers at the Southwark Tavern and diners at Black and Blue Restaurant.
Just eight minutes after they were called, police fired fifty shots, killing all three attackers outside the Wheatsheaf Pub.
After the Saturday slaughter, the Monday morning commute at London Bridge saw security heavy–the anxiety real.
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that all three attackers have been identified. She’s under pressure, so too the police.
This is the third deadly attack in Britain in the last three months. The fear now is of more copycat killers.