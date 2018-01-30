Police: Man arrested for luring a minor online may have more victims

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for contacting and luring juvenile girls online. Now, police say they’re looking for any additional victims.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on November 27, 2017, a citizen came forward with concerns about 36-year-old Anthony Soules, also known as “Big Daddy.” The citizen was worried about Soules contacting juvenile girls online.
Police investigated the complaint and arrested Soules at a residence in the 300 block of East Park Street in Grants Pass. He was booked on one charge of luring a minor and one charge of the online sexual corruption of a minor.
There are concerns Soules may have contacted other girls via social media platforms, including Craigslist and Facebook.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact GPDPS Detective Lidey at 541-450-6260.