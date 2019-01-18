Police: man with flare seen before fatal house fire

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A deadly fire in Josephine County may take some time to investigate, but police say it was no accident.
Illinois Valley Fire District firefighters were called to a house fire along East River Street and Redwood Highway in Cave Junction just after midnight Wednesday.
Once flames were put out, crews discovered the body of 65-year-old Donald Thomas inside.
Oregon State Police say they’re still investigating, but arson investigations can be difficult because flames burn much of the evidence. However, investigators say they have at least one lead: a male was seen igniting and throwing a flare at the residence before the fire started.
Anyone with further information is asked to call OSP at 1-800-442-2068.