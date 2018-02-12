Home
Police have warning for business owners

Medford, Ore.- The Medford Police Department says they continue to see business burglaries almost nightly.

Great Harvest Bread Company in Medford got broken into two weeks ago.

“They had like a hacksaw and got into our safe and stole the deposit,” Great Harvest Bread Company owner, Lisa Allen said.

Allen says it’s not the first time they’ve been burglarized, but after installing a new security system she hopes it’s the last.

“It’s such a loud alarm that they will be startled away and they won’t have as long length of a time to have,” she said.

Installing an alarm system is just one suggestion police have for local businesses. They say other ways to prevent becoming a victim – don’t leave cash in the register, install security cameras, and good quality door locks. Increasing exterior lighting can also help keep your business safe.

“We have eight sensors,” Allen said.

Not only has the new security system put Allen at ease but her employees as well.

“I feel like my employees are safer that they aren’t going to walk in on someone,” she said.

Great Harvest Bread Company had a benefit this past Sunday to help recoup its losses. The company was able to make $4,000. Any additional money they company has left over from the fixes, will be donated to the community.

