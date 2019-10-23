Police need help finding missing teen in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. – Police are trying to find a missing teen who was last seen in the Portland area.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Doug Faoa left the Inn Home for Boys for a walk on October 10. He reportedly told staff members he was heading to Clackamas Town Center, which is about two miles away. However, he never returned.
While Faoa has been missing for nearly two weeks, authorities say they haven’t actively searched for the teen because he’s technically considered a runaway with no suspicious circumstances. That’s according to a report by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
On October 22, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office publicly announced the disappearance of Faoa.
In a Facebook post, investigators described Faoa as 5’9” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray jeans, a gray and white hoodie and a black vest jacket.
If anyone sees Faoa, they’re asked to call 9-1-1.