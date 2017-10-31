Police need help identifying USFS fee thieves

HOOD NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – Two suspects were caught on camera stealing money from U.S. Forest Service fee collection boxes in Oregon. Now, police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects.
Oregon State Police said the suspects have been stealing money from collection spots in the Mt. Hood National Forest over the last couple of years.
Police said information leading to the arrest of the individuals will qualify for a cash reward. Reports can remain anonymous. Any information can be sent to Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Ed King at (541) 980-6606.