Police officer shoots, kills suspect in Redding, California

REDDING, Calif. – A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Redding, California.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of December 22, a police officer patrolling central Redding came across a vehicle that was swerving across multiple lanes. The officer believed the driver may have been under the influence of intoxicants, so a traffic stop was made at a parking lot on Pine Street.
There were three people in the vehicle, with the driver acting suspiciously. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was associated with a person wanted for theft and robbery in Washington State, so two other officers were called to assist with the stop. Both of those officers arrived in separate vehicles, each with a civilian a ride-along.
When officers asked the driver to exit the vehicle, he refused and rolled up his window and reversed into a raised embankment. He then drove forward, side-swiping a patrol car then quickly accelerating toward a patrol car with a civilian in the passenger seat. The suspect missed the car, but hit a third patrol car head-on, nearly hitting an officer.
The sheriff’s office said during the chaos, an officer fired at the driver, killing him. The driver’s name will not be released until his family has been notified of his death.
One passenger in the suspect’s vehicle and a civilian ride-along passenger were injured in the incident.