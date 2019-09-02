Home
Police on scene of active investigation in SW Medford

MEDFORD, ORE. — Police cars and ambulances swarmed a southwest Medford neighborhood early Monday morning.

Medford PD, Central Point PD, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were on scene around 2am at the Peachwood Village Mobile Home Park.

Detectives have remained quiet about the investigation. They plan on releasing information about their case later on today.

