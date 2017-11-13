Police: Oregon toddler ‘accidentally’ shot by 7-year-old sibling

HERMISTON, Ore. – A toddler was critically injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting in Hermiston.
On November 10, a Hermiston hospital notified police a 2-year-old child was being treated for a gunshot wound to the head.
The Hermiston Police Department said officers responded to the hospital where they learned the original location of the shooting. Investigators secured that location so evidence could be collected.
According to HPD, detectives learned the child had been shot accidentally by a 7-year-old sibling.
The injured toddler is in critical condition. His long-term prognosis cannot be determined, police said.
The case will be forwarded on to prosecutors, who will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed.
In order to protect the identity of the children involved, police will not release further details.
“It goes without saying that this is an incredibly horrible incident for the involved family, the officers who responded, the medical professionals who treated the child, and the community as a whole,” HPD wrote about the incident. “If you own firearms, we urge you to store them in a safe manner to prevent unauthorized access.”
Many local police authorities offer free gun locks. You can visit http://www.projectchildsafe.org/safety/get-a-safety-kit for more information.