Police pursuit in Medford and Phoenix

Jackson County, Ore,. — Teamwork between police agencies leads to a pair of late night arrests.
Medford Police say they recognized one of the suspects in the car – Aaron Eaton, leaving a known drug house around 10 last night.
MPD tried to pull the car over on Barnett Road, but say the driver – Kara Duran, took off on North Phoenix Road into Phoenix City limits.
The suspects were finally arrested at 7/11 in Phoenix after Medford Police used spike strips on their car.
“We do that frequently, and all the agencies in the Rogue Valley work really well together coordinating those things. Not only do we have a lot of practice in doing those things, but we train for them as well.” said Sergeant Geoff Kirkpatrick with Medford Police.
Police say Eaton is lodged in Jackson County Jail for violating his probation.
Duran was arrested on several charges including reckless driving and eluding police.