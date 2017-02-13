Home
Police pursuit in Medford and Phoenix

Police pursuit in Medford and Phoenix

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Jackson County, Ore,. — Teamwork between police agencies leads to a pair of late night arrests.

Medford Police say they recognized one of the suspects in the car – Aaron Eaton, leaving a known drug house around 10 last night.

MPD tried to pull the car over on Barnett Road, but say the driver – Kara Duran, took off on North Phoenix Road into Phoenix City limits.

The suspects were finally arrested at 7/11 in Phoenix after Medford Police used spike strips on their car.

“We do that frequently, and all the agencies in the Rogue Valley work really well together coordinating those things. Not only do we have a lot of practice in doing those things, but we train for them as well.” said Sergeant Geoff Kirkpatrick with Medford Police.

Police say Eaton is lodged in Jackson County Jail for violating his probation.

Duran was arrested on several charges including reckless driving and eluding police.

Nicole Stein
NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California. She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations. When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics