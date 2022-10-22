Police pursuit of suspected thief ends in crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man in Grants Pass accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise, tried to evade police ending in a scary collision on October 22nd.

The suspect is 52-year-old Jerry Glover from Indiana. Police say he was seen leaving a Grants Pass store in a large U-Haul truck after reports he had stolen $1,000 in merchandise.

According to police in an attempt to escape glover drove his truck into a parked police car to push it out of the way.

Police say glover then sped away and ended up hitting an SUV, ejecting glover out of the truck at the intersection of Northwest D Street and Northwest 4th Street.

Both glover and the other driver were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to police.

Glover is charged with theft in the first degree as well as reckless driving among other charges.