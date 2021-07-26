Police raid illegal marijuana grow near Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – An illegal marijuana grow operation was busted by police last week.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of July 22, numerous law enforcement teams raided a black-market marijuana grow in the 2000 block of Vilas Road near Central Point.
During the raid, police found nearly 7,400 marijuana plants in 35 non-permitted greenhouses. They also found 1,800 pounds of processed marijuana, dozens of vials of marijuana extract, ammunition, guns, cocaine, and $9,000 in cash.
Police said 35 people were detained and interviewed in connection with the raid.
Deputies described the living conditions at the grow site as “uninhabitable.” JCSO explained, “Living and working areas were filthy, cramped, and otherwise unsafe with many sleeping on cardboard inside shipping containers with little or no access to bathing and bathroom facilities. Multiple electrical and building code violations were also discovered.”
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released.