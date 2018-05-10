Police raid suspected drug house in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Four suspects were arrested at a suspected drug house in Medford.
The Medford Police Department said they received dozens of complaints from neighbors of a home in the 2400 block of Finley Lane, off Ross Lane.
On May 10, MPD served a search warrant at the home. Detectives found a small amount of methamphetamine along with drug packing scales and a shotgun.
Officers detained four people and eventually placed them all under arrest. Three of them were charged with possession of methamphetamine.
MPD provided the following list of suspects and their charges:
Mark Stanton, 53 (top left) was arrested for Possession of Meth.
Cariann Hall, 48, (top right) was arrested for Possession and Distribution of Meth.
Daniel Jones, 59, (bottom left), was arrested for a warrant for DUII, as well being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Timothy Allen, 41, (bottom right), was arrested for Possession of Meth and Probation Violation – Delivery of Meth.
The home was condemned by Jackson County Code Enforcement.
“It is our hope that this made a positive impact in an otherwise safe and peaceful neighborhood,” MPD wrote.