Police release details of fatal ATV crash

Rogue River, Ore. – The operator of an ATV was killed after police say he crashed into an oncoming vehicle on a Jackson County roadway.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office determined 61-year-old Kurtis Lloyd Kline was driving on a four-wheeled ATV northbound on West Evans Creek Highway just north of the City of Rogue River on August 10.
Investigators said Kline was traveling northbound on the road at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line.
Kline collided head-on with a southbound Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, according to police.
JSCO said Deputy Noah Strohnmeyer responded to the scene at around 5:26 p.m.
The Dep. Strohnmeyer performed CPR, but Kline died at the scene.
According to investigators, Kline suffered “multiple injuries” and was not wearing a helmet.
Witnesses told police Kline had been driving on the road prior to the crash.
The occupants of the Jeep were not injured, despite the vehicle sustaining extensive damage.
No citations were issued to the driver of the Jeep, who was from Marysville.