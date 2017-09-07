Police release identity of man found dead in Medford home

Update (09/07/17 1:00 p.m.) – Police have identified the man found deceased as 22-year-old Tylor Weston McInroy.
According to Medford Police, the cause of death was determined to be a single gunshot wound.
Police did not say if any arrests were made, only that the investigation is ongoing.
—————————————
Medford, Ore. — Medford Police are investigating a suspicious death.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Lawnridge Street around 9:30 Tuesday night for a reported domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, they say could hear a verbal argument inside the home.
Upon further investigation they found a 22-year-old man dead in the garage.
Medford Police Lieutenant Justin Ivens said, “Our officers were able to see inside the attached garage of the resident and they did see a male subject that was… appeared to be injured, possibly deceased. Upon making entering to the garage they did in fact confirm that the uh subject was in fact deceased.”
MPD is still trying to piece together exactly what happened.
They’re waiting the results of an autopsy before releasing additional information.