Police release identity of man who was found dead in Bear Creek

Central Point, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man that was found dead in Bear Creek on April 6.
Work crews discovered the body about 2 p.m. while clearing brush near the Expo in Central Point.
Search and Rescue crews responded and pulled the body out of the water.
Following an autopsy, the man was positively identified as 38-year-old Medford resident John Alfred Mapstone, according to JSCO.
Deputies said the cause of death was an accidental drowning.
Mapstone had been reported missing to police on March 11, deputies said. It’s estimated that he died around the same time.