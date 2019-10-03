Police remind people to lock up following break-in

MEDFORD, Ore. – After an unknown person broke into an occupied home in Medford early Monday morning, police are reminding the public to stay on guard.
Medford Police Department said at about 2:00 a.m. on September 30, a 22-year-old woman woke up to the sound of someone walking down a hallway inside her home in the 900 block of Siskiyou Boulevard.
The woman locked her bedroom door and called her boyfriend. Police noted she should have called 911 first. MPD said while waiting for her boyfriend to get there, the suspect apparently climbed out of a window and left the area.
While the woman wasn’t hurt, police said the incident serves as a reminder to people to check their homes before going to sleep or leaving.
“We may forget to shut the garage door one day — a criminal would take that opportunity to hit that house because they’re relying on someone out there to slip up and forget and allow that easy access.” Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police said.
Police said people should make sure their doors and windows are locked. If you leave your window open at night for cool air, a dowel or other security lock items can be an added safety measure. Purchasing a surveillance camera will also boost security measures around your home and help officers track down a suspect if you are the victim of a crime.
