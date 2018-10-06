Police reminding drivers to be cautious on roads

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Police data shows the number of crashes on Jackson County roads last year increased significantly from October through December.
According to the report, there were 258 motor vehicle crashes in that 3 month period.
That’s compared to an average of 214 in the other 3 month periods of last year.
It’s one of many reasons why the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind drivers to drive cautiously in the coming months. That means watching your speed, not being distracted, and not drinking and driving.
“If there are things going on that you’re coming up on as a driver, if you’re aware of what’s going on so you’re not distracted, and you’re doing an appropriate speed…you are going to be much better off as far as reacting to any hazards that may be out there,” said Deputy Noah Strohmey, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
With the holidays coming up, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office also says they will have more patrols on the road to keep things as safe as possible.
