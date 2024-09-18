Police renew request for information in disappearance of Bailey Blunt

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is once again calling on the community for any information related to the disappearance of Bailey Blunt.

Its been almost a year since she was reported missing after police say she reportedly went to get her belongings from her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Burrow. That was on September 22, 2023 at a location she had been staying at with Burrow off Berg Road and State Route 299.

She was then reported missing on September 25, and Burrow was also reported missing just one day later.

Blunt’s green Dodge Ram was detected by a license plate reader in the Redding area on September 24. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says it was also observed that day on a traffic camera in Central Point, Oregon.

Then in November, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located Tyler Burrow in a remote forest camp near Trail. He was arrested on warrant out of Trinity County that police say was unrelated to the missing persons investigation.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, throughout the investigation, officers have conducted multiple searches of the property she was last seen at. They have served numerous search warrants on vehicles, cell phones, electronic records, and other relevant properties throughout Humboldt and Trinity counties and even in Oregon.

Additionally, investigators have conducted over 30 interviews, including speaking with Tyler Burrow.

Police say officers have followed up on every lead and are once again asking for the public’s help. The sheriff’s office says, “investigators believe there are people in this community that know what happened to Bailey Blunt.”

Shortly after Blunt was reported missing, NBC5 News spoke with her sister, Steffany Baroni who said it wasn’t like Bailey to go this long without reaching out. Baroni said in the past, Bailey had always stayed in contact with their mom at least to let her know she was okay.

At that time, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said Burrow was not suspected of a crime related to Blunt’s disappearance.

Bailey Blunt is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a trident on her neck and a fishing hook on her left hand.

Blunt’s truck is dark green with a white hood with California license plate number 8T73126.

Anyone who has any information, or who has seen Bailey Blunt is asked to contact Investigator Jennifer Taylor with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 707-268-2539 or emailing [email protected].

