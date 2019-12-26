Police rescue 15-year-old girl from possible sex trafficking ring

BEND, Ore. — (KGW) A 15-year-old girl was rescued from a possible sex trafficking ring in Central Oregon on Wednesday.
Bend police officers stopped a stolen car and while they were investigating found the girl.
She had been reported missing from Portland.
Also inside the car was 40-year-old Jennifer Johnson and 29-year-old Tyler Ford along with stolen documents and drugs.
Ford was charged with violating a restraining order stating he is not supposed to contact the girl.
Johnson is facing multiple charges including forgery and prostitution.
