Police respond to threat at North Medford High School

MEDFORD, Ore. – A student was arrested after police say a threat was found written on a bathroom stall.
The Medford Police Department said on February 14, a school resources officer assigned to North Medford High School was alerted to a threat indicating violence at the school on February 21, 2018.
Using surveillance video and interviews, investigators arrested a male juvenile in connection with the threat. He was lodged at the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of disorderly conduct.
According to MPD, the student was a sophomore enrolled at the school. They do not believe the threat is credible.
“We would like to commend the students for their cooperation and courage to report these incidents to school and police department officials,” MPD wrote.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call MPD.