Police respond to standoff situation near Tiller

TILLER, Ore. – Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the Tiller area after a man got a gun during an arrest attempt.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 11:14 a.m. on December 23, deputies tried to contact a person in the 34000 block of Tiller Trail Highway regarding an arrest warrant. Via radio, the deputies said a man retrieved a rifle with a scope.
By 3:00 p.m., the situation was still ongoing. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and the Myrtle Creek Police Department.
“This is an active incident and nearby residents are asked to remain inside their homes or a safe location and to avoid the area,” deputies said.
No further information was provided.