Police respond to two attempted burglaries just minutes apart

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police apprehended two suspects after a pair of attempted break-ins early Friday morning.
According to the Medford Police Department, at about 2:00 a.m. on November 1, burglary alarms went off at two separate businesses.
The first alarm was at T-Mobile on Rossanley Drive. Officers determined someone kicked the front door and tried to pry it open. A chair had also been thrown at a window. The suspect wasn’t able to get inside and left the store.
Eventually, officers found Julian Vincent Rubio in the area and linked him to the attempted burglary. He was under the influence of heroin at the time of his arrest.
The second business alarm went off at Market Street Wellness just ten minutes after the T-Mobile alarm. Police said the circumstances were similar to the earlier incident, with the suspect not gaining entry. However, a small window was opened.
Robert Ryan Brown was later found nearby Market Street Wellness. Evidence linked him to the attempted break-in. He had methamphetamine and heroin in his possession.