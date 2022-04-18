Police responded to reported gun scare at Talent Middle School

TALENT, Ore. – Monday, police arrived at Talent Middle School after students were overheard talking about a gun.

In a release sent to students’ families, the Phoenix-Talent School District said two students were heard discussing a gun that one of them claimed to be in possession of.

This conversation reportedly took place while the students were riding the bus to Talent Middle School Monday morning.

The district said out of an abundance of caution, police were notified and searched the students’ bags upon their arrival at school.

No gun was found.

The district said the school day continued on as scheduled.