Police: San Jose woman fabricated kidnapping incident

San Jose, Calif. – A San Jose student who claimed she was carjacked at knife-point and forced to drive to Oregon was making it all up, according to police.
On Saturday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a scared woman running down the road around 10:15 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the woman inside her car.
The woman claimed she had been kidnapped at her San Jose apartment complex by a knife-wielding suspect. She told police she was able to get away from the suspect when her car ran out of gas.
Deputies searched the surrounding area, but they were unable to locate any suspects.
CCSO proceeded to launch a criminal investigation in cooperation the San Jose Police Department.
Tuesday, detectives from the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit met with the student. During the interview, she stated that she had fabricated the entire incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Bielecki of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call 408-947-7867.