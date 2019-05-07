Home
Police say body found in Mousekeeter’s home had been there for a while

Police say body found in Mousekeeter’s home had been there for a while

Crime Local News , , , ,

PHOENIX, Ore. — Over 8 months ago, former Disney Mouseketeer and Phoenix man, Dennis Day, disappeared without a trace.

Police say a body they discovered on the property last month had been on the property for quite some time.

They’re still not releasing any details about where the body was found.

At this time, Oregon State Police says they’re working with a forensic lab in the Portland area to extract DNA from the bones of the body.

“If we do believe it is Dennis Day, then we have some DNA from the family we’ll be able to match up.”

Police say getting the DNA results could take months.

But for now, they say they’re treating the case as “suspicious” and as a possible homicide.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »