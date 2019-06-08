Police say body found on I-5 may be missing Talent man

TALENT, Ore. — Oregon State Police say it’s still working to identify a body found on I-5 in April.
Investigators say the man’s body was found underneath the interstate overpass near milepost 22. That’s between Phoenix and Talent.
OSP said it appeared the body had been there for some time.
After police say they were unable to identify the man with dental records, they’re now trying DNA.
Police say they strongly believe the DNA should match that of 33-year-old, Nathan Karpowicz, who was last seen in Talent in November of 2018.
In March, the Talent Police Department told NBC5 News Karpowicz was originally from the Colorado area and worked in the hemp industry.
Police say it will be around 8 months until they get the DNA results back.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.