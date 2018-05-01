Police say employee accidentally hit Rogue Valley Manor resident

“A very sad incident on the 25th of April, we responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident,” Medford police Lt. Kerry Curtis said.
According to Medford police, an employee with the retirement community was backing out and didn’t see 93-year-old John Kemper.
“An employee with the Manor was backing very slowly and what we believe bumped into Mr. Kemper. Mr. Kemper fell to the ground and we believe the fatal injuries were from the fall when he hit his head,” said Lt. Curtis.
Kemper was taken to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center where he later died.
“It sounds like he may have been walking to the mailbox to collect his mail,” said Lt. Curtis.
Someone close to the situation, who didn’t want to be identified, says the Manor put the driver on paid administrative leave. He says the driver is upset and blames himself.
It isn’t known whether Kemper was alone at the time of the crash.
However in a statement given to NBC5 News, Rogue Valley Manor Executive Director Sarah Lynch says, “We are heartbroken by this tragedy and are doing all we can to support those affected. Our deepest condolences are with the family and those impacted by this tragic accident.”
Police say once they finish their investigation, they will hand the case over to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office for review. They will then decide whether or not the driver will be charged.