Police say Glide man shot, killed during neighborhood dispute

GLIDE, Ore. – A man is dead after being shot during what police say was a neighborhood dispute Tuesday night.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received the call around 10:30 p.m. to which the caller said a man, later identified as 53-year-old Stephen Lynn Foster, had been shot.

Upon arrival to the 400 block of Goodreau Lane, officers detained the shooter.

Bystanders had attempted life saving efforts on Foster, but EMS declared him deceased at the scene.

Police say the suspect, whose name is being withheld, is cooperating. There is no further information at this time.

