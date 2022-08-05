Police say houseless person caused a fire in Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore.– Police believe a fire in Lithia Park was caused by a houseless person Wednesday night.

Police said the fire was called in last night near the playground in Lithia Park.

Ashland Fire and Rescue and Jackson County Fire District Five helped put out the fire.

Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara, “evidence was collected at the scene that leads detectives to believe that it was an unhoused person camping in Lithia Park and that the fire was started because of a campfire or an attempt to cook something.”

Chief O’Meara says Ashland Police are still investigating the fire.

No arrests have been made yet.