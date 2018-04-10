Police say reported reckless driver was in “diabetic crisis”

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police are releasing more information about a traffic-related incident that occurred last week in Central Point.
According to Oregon State Police, a Central Point police officer tried to pull over a reported reckless driver.
With lights and sirens blaring, the officer followed the vehicle as it ran over a construction barren in front of OSP’s Central Point office. It continued driving on Highway 99 toward Interstate 5.
OSP came to assist and overtook the vehicle as it ran through a red light, nearly crashing.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle before it had a chance to get onto I-5.
Apparently the driver of the vehicle had been in a “diabetic crisis” and was very confused.
Medics corrected the driver’s blood sugar levels, at which point she became alert and aware.
Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident.
OSP made no mention of any possible charges filed against the driver.