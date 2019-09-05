Police say rumors of kidnapping at Eagle Point WalMart untrue

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Eagle Point police are squashing a rumor circulating on social media of a kidnapping at the Eagle Point Walmart.
Police say they received no reports of a kidnapping Wednesday evening, or even an attempted kidnapping. However, they were at the Walmart earlier this evening investigating a reported theft.
They say the male theft suspect was seen running from the area carrying his own child.
