Police say rumors of kidnapping at Eagle Point WalMart untrue

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Eagle Point police are squashing a rumor circulating on social media of a kidnapping at the Eagle Point Walmart.

Police say they received no reports of a kidnapping Wednesday evening, or even an attempted kidnapping. However, they were at the Walmart earlier this evening investigating a reported theft.

They say the male theft suspect was seen running from the area carrying his own child.

