Police say threat made by White City middle school student not credible

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Following a threatening statement made by a student at White Mountain Middle School Tuesday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it found no credible threat toward the school.

Upon learning of the threat, deputies immediately began an investigation which included interviewing the suspected student, multiple witnesses, as well as the suspect’s family.

Police say following these interviews, they deemed there was no evidence of a plan or means to follow through on the threat.

The suspected student was sent home and sheriff’s office deputies increased their presence at the school for the rest of the day.

The Eagle Point School District 9 Disciplinary Team is working to determine what action, if any, to take regarding the student.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.