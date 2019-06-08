Police say trash from greenway sweep almost fills up 40-yard dumpster

MEDFORD, Ore. — A big sweep of the Bear Creek Greenway this week resulted in more than 40 illegal camping citations and 10 arrests.
The sweeps, which happen multiple times a year, are part of an effort to maintain an enjoyable atmosphere for families and those who bike and jog on the greenway.
Multiple agencies took part in the sweep, such as the Medford Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Access Veterans, and Rogue Valley Veterans and Community Outreach (RVVCO).
Medford Police say the clean-up of two transient camps almost filled up a 40-yard dumpster.
“We clean the area and then we find that when we come back a week later, two weeks later, or a month later, it may not be the same person but there’s somebody else is there. And it’s a constant battle that we face, but we feel it’s a necessary battle,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department.
The clean-up started in Ashland and ended near Railroad Park in Medford.
Aside from cleaning up the large amount of trash that accumulates from illegal camping, police also help connect people they find with services they may need.
