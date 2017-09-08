Police search for armed robbery suspect

Central Point, Ore. – Police have identified a suspect who allegedly robbed a Central Point Dutch Bros. Coffee stand Thursday night.
The Central Point Police Department said at around 8:40 p.m., a man approached a stand in the 1000 block of East Pine Street and presented a gun.
He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Now, police are looking for the suspect, who they say is 22-year-old Daniel Hance.
He’s considered armed and dangerous, do not approach the suspect. Instead, call police immediately.
35-year-old Felisha Senske (pictured below) is also wanted for questioning in connection with this case.